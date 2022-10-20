Berger Montague, Glancy Prongay Seek Lottery.com Lead

By Emma Cueto (October 20, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Class action boutiques Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Berger Montague are each vying to take the helm of a proposed investor class action in New York federal court against third-party lottery website Lottery.com Inc. and three of its former executives....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS