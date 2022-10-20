MedMen Says Pot Dispensary Lease No Good Under Fed. Law

By Jonathan Capriel (October 20, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company MedMen Enterprises Inc. is looking to dodge claims that it owes more than $1 million in back rent to real estate company Thor Equities Group, arguing in New York federal court that because it sells an illicit drug, the landlord can't enforce the lease....

