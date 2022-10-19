Insurer Seeks Dismissal Of Flyers Rink Cancer Coverage Suit

By Hope Patti (October 19, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An insurer for the operator of the Philadelphia Flyers' hockey training center urged a New Jersey state court to toss the operator's coverage dispute over a lawsuit by trainers who claim emissions from the rink's ice resurfacer gave them cancer, saying the Garden State is not the appropriate forum....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS