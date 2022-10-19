3rd Circ. Denies Rehearing In Website Wiretap Suit

By Jake Maher (October 19, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit doubled down on an earlier panel decision in a new ruling allowing a Pennsylvania class action to proceed against web traffic trackers for wiretapping, in spite of new arguments from the defendants and complaints that the precedent is driving a wave of new lawsuits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS