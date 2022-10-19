9th Circ. Won't Let Insurer Step Into $18M Chevron Suit

By Ganesh Setty (October 19, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit was too late to try to intervene in an environmental suit between its insured, a suspended California corporation, and Chevron, the Ninth Circuit affirmed Wednesday, finding the insurer received notice of the suit five months before an $18 million default judgment was entered in Chevron's favor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS