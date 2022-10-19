Red State AGs Target Big Banks' Climate Goals

By Jessica Corso (October 19, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Republican attorneys general from 14 states announced an investigation Wednesday into the climate mitigation strategies of six megabanks, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, that they say could be illegally blocking fossil fuel companies from accessing financial services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS