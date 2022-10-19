Jury Finds Ex-Cay Clubs Exec Guilty Of Bank Fraud

By Carolina Bolado (October 19, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury found a former executive of the failed Cay Clubs Resort and Marinas guilty of bank fraud Wednesday for helping fund a mortgage fraud scheme that kept the luxury resort company afloat by setting up straw buyers to get loans for units at their properties....

