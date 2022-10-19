Pa. Joins Trending Pushback To App Arbitration Terms 

By P.J. D'Annunzio (October 19, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A recent Pennsylvania appeals court decision saying hyperlinked arbitration agreements erode jury trial rights is the latest entry in a growing number of state court rulings calling into question the validity of "clickwrap" arbitration terms used in apps such as Uber, legal experts say....

