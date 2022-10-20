Uber Driver Asks Calif. Justices To Keep Suit From Arbitration

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 20, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A former Uber driver who included claims under California's Private Attorneys General Act in his misclassification suit said the U.S. Supreme Court misinterpreted the state law, urging the California justices to keep his suit out of arbitration. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS