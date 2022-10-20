MGM Resorts Workers' 401(k) Class Action Gets Green Light

By Patrick Hoff (October 20, 2022, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge has certified a class of over 25,000 MGM Resorts International employees who say they lost millions of dollars a year because the company failed to prevent its $1.6 billion 401(k) plan from including shoddy investments and charging exorbitant fees....

