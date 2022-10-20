Investors Bank Attorney Joins Kearny Bank As GC

By Jake Maher (October 20, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Kearny Bank announced Wednesday that it had named a former deputy counsel at Investors Bank as its new general counsel, handling legal support for the New Jersey community bank in corporate, regulatory, risk management and employment issues....

