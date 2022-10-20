'Metaverse' Antitrust Issues May Look Familiar

By Bryan Koenig (October 20, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Many of the same antitrust concerns present in online spaces could also accompany the still-nascent "metaverse" of virtual and augmented reality envisioned by the likes of Facebook successor Meta, according to European Union antitrust officials already mulling what enforcement in the space could one day look like....

