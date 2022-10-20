India Fines Google $162M Over Android Dominance

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (October 20, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Indian antitrust regulators fined Google Inc. 1,337.76 crore (roughly $162 million) on Thursday for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets related to Android mobile devices. The Competition Commission of India also directed Google to modify its alleged anti-competitive conduct....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS