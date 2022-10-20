Fla. Justices Say Rejected Deal With Trucking Co. Is Valid

By Carolina Bolado (October 20, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a $500,000 settlement offer made by a man suing a trucking company over a vehicle crash is enforceable because it was accepted in writing by the company, despite an oral disagreement about how the settlement check would be paid....

