A Judicial 'Tidal Wave' Just Walloped The CFPB. Now What?

By Jon Hill (October 20, 2022, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit's bombshell decision invalidating payday loan regulations issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau could set the stage for a larger unraveling of the agency's handiwork and raises a host of questions about its future, observers say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS