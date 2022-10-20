7th Circ. Says Cab Rider Can't Sue Insurer For Crash Damages

By Celeste Bott (October 20, 2022, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A taxicab passenger seeking compensation from the cab company's insurer for injuries she sustained in a car accident can't move forward in federal court because her claims are based on Illinois Insurance Code provisions that don't provide a private right of action, the Seventh Circuit held Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS