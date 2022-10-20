Fla. Jury Awards NCL $159M For Faulty Propulsion Systems

By Carolina Bolado (October 20, 2022, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury awarded nearly $159 million to Norwegian Cruise Lines on Thursday over faulty propulsion systems made by electrical equipment manufacturer ABB that failed on four ships, in one case leaving passengers and crew adrift off the coast of Australia....

