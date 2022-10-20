Ex-Atty Says Firm Fired Him Over Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

By Grace Elletson (October 20, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- An attorney sued his former firm, London Fischer, in New York federal court Thursday, alleging his ex-employer fired him after learning that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and given a prognosis of six months to six years to live....

