Ex-NJ Official Says Governor Can't Sidestep Defamation Claim

By Jake Maher (October 21, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey state employee who says he was fired for complaining about the earmarking of COVID-19 tests for a high-ranking official's family — and then smeared in the press — is fighting back against Gov. Phil Murphy's bid to ditch those allegations on appeal, contending that his defamation claims check all the necessary boxes....

