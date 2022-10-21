Berry Corp. Hit With Derivative Suit Over Oil Permit Problems

By Katryna Perera (October 21, 2022, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Berry Corp. has been hit with a shareholder derivative suit alleging the energy company's current and former executives and board members misled investors about Berry's ability to gain permits to drill oil and failed to disclose internal deficiencies that prevented the company from obtaining permits, leading to three stock price declines in 2020....

