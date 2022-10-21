Law Firm Must Face Malpractice Suit Over NJ Land Appraisal

By Bill Wichert (October 21, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday nixed an attempt by an attorney and her boutique law firm to escape a malpractice action alleging she overbilled a pair of sibling clients and botched the defense against their brother's suit over the potential development of a parcel of land and its appraised value....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS