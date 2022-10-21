Universal Health To Pay $12.5M To End Sweeping 401(k) Suit

By Patrick Hoff (October 21, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A 60,000-member class accusing Universal Health Services Inc. of loading its employee 401(k) plan with expensive and poorly performing investment options has asked a Pennsylvania federal court to sign off on a $12.5 million settlement that would end the two-year-old lawsuit....

