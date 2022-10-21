Panthers-Tied Developer Says City Can't Vote On Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (October 21, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A company tied to a failed Carolina Panthers practice facility project has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to deny the South Carolina city the camp was to be located in $20 million in votes on the company's Chapter 11 plan, arguing the city has no claim for payment in the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS