Lithium Corp. Inks Agreement With Tribe On Mining Project

By Ali Sullivan (October 24, 2022, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Nevada lithium mine developer has announced that it's inked a community benefits agreement with the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes in a deal that the corporation says comes after years of community engagement, while an attorney representing a tribe opposed to the mine cautioned that the agreement does not signify widespread tribal support of the Thacker Pass Project. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS