Ex-Touradji Traders Want Atty's Testimony For Pay Trial Redo

By Rachel Scharf (October 21, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for two former Touradji Capital Management LP portfolio managers asked a New York judge on Friday to depose the hedge fund's counsel about U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission communications central to a since-vacated $91 million compensation verdict....

