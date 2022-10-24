Del. Rulings May Shift Trend On Books-And-Records Demands

By Daniel Halston and Ted Hasen (October 24, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Two recent decisions from the Delaware Court of Chancery involving shareholder Section 220 books-and-records demands may have put the brakes on a trend toward granting more liberal inspection of informal corporate materials....

