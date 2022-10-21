Jurors Say Doctor Won't Have To Pay Paralyzed Man's Fees

By Kelcey Caulder (October 21, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- One day after an Atlanta jury awarded $75 million to a Georgia man who said medical negligence caused him to suffer "locked-in syndrome" paralysis following a stroke, the jury said the emergency room physician who treated him shouldn't have to cover his attorney fees and expenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS