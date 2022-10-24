3rd Circ. Upholds Insurer's Win Over Towboat Collision Injury

By Ganesh Setty (October 24, 2022, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. has no duty to cover a towboat company over a deckhand's injury claims following a barge collision, the Third Circuit affirmed, finding that its oral boat-sharing agreement with other towboat companies did not suffice to permit coverage for the particular vessel involved....

