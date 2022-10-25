Sprout Baby Food Not Shown To Be Harmful, Judge Rules

By Collin Krabbe (October 25, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has dismissed a couple's proposed class action complaint asserting that Sprout Foods baby food products have misleading nutrient statements, finding it tough to swallow contentions that the products are hurtful because of high sugar content and that pouch-based foods might not be healthy for developing children....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS