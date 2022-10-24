Crypto Trading Firm Must Justify Atty Fees In $1.5M Judgment

By Katryna Perera (October 24, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has awarded digital-asset trading company GSR Markets Ltd. more than $1.5 million in its fraud suit against purported bitcoin dealer Valkyrie Group LLC, but he said he wouldn't grant a default judgment until GSR submits evidence supporting the roughly $174,000 in attorney fees it's seeking in the matter....

