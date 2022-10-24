No Evidence NJ Can Leave Waterfront Pact, NY Tells Justices

By Ryan Harroff (October 24, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- New York state has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for a quick win in its suit to stop New Jersey from terminating a bistate commission to police the states' historically mob-plagued shared shipping port, arguing New Jersey has no legal justification to do so....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS