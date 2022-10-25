Feds Defend Trespass Claim Against Marathon Petroleum Unit

By Tom Lotshaw (October 25, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government told a North Dakota federal judge it is within its rights to pursue a trespassing counterclaim against the operator of a shut-down segment of pipeline whose right-of-way agreement to cross 15 miles of tribal land expired nearly a decade ago....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS