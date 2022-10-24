Aerospace Execs Denied Workers' Names In 'No Poach' Case

By Bryan Koenig (October 24, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge won't force federal prosecutors to name potential workers impacted by an alleged "no-poach" conspiracy between a former Raytheon manager and staffing firm executives, finding insufficient complexity in the criminal antitrust case to require the U.S. Department of Justice to show its hand....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS