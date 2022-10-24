Hyundai, Kia Escape Oil-Guzzling Engine Defect Suit For Now

By Linda Chiem (October 24, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said a proposed class of drivers hasn't clearly defined allegations that Hyundai and Kia knowingly sold vehicles with defective engines that guzzled excessive amounts of oil that led to premature engine failure, saying the drivers need more facts supporting their damages claims....

