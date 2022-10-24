Bitcoin Mining Operator Inks $2.1M Deal To End Investors' Suit

By Katryna Perera (October 24, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A class of investors in Bit Digital Inc. has asked a New York federal judge for the first green light on a $2.1 million deal to settle claims accusing the bitcoin mining operator of securities fraud and misleading investors about its operations....

