FCC Urged To Allow 'Lateral' Multicasts In NY TV Market

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (October 26, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Broadcaster WNET has urged the Federal Communications Commission to allow limited "lateral hosting" of multicasts among stations in the New York market to make a smoother transition to the new internet-based broadcast TV standard, ATSC 3.0, commonly referred to as NextGen TV....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS