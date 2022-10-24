Justices Urged Not To Take On Swisher Appeal

By Matthew Perlman (October 24, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Tobacco company Trendsettah told the U.S. Supreme Court that not pressing ahead with a second trial on its claims against rival Swisher does not mean it lost its right to appeal a decision nixing an initial $9 million breach of contract verdict....

