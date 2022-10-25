FTC Urges 4th Circ. To Toss Investors From Belize Scam Case

By Joyce Hanson (October 25, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked the Fourth Circuit to deny a bid by a group of investors to intervene in the agency's settled case over the Sanctuary Belize real estate scam that swindled American consumers, saying they passed up multiple opportunities to enter the litigation....

