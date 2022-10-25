Feds To Appeal Carter's Fraud Case Loss At 11th Circ.

By Sarah Jarvis (October 25, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has told a Georgia federal judge it plans to appeal her decision to permanently toss a $16 million securities fraud case against former Carter's Inc. executives, in which the court found prosecutors "demonstrated a somewhat perplexing lack of interest in prosecuting this case."...

