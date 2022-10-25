7th Circ. Won't Revive $104M Lender Suit Over Mexico Project

By Grace Dixon (October 25, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has affirmed that two brothers waited too long to recoup more than $104 million they say a property developer owes in connection with a failed condominium project in Mexico, finding the developer didn't waive its statute of limitations defense....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS