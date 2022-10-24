L'Oreal Sued For Uterine Cancer After NIH Hair Products Study

By Dave Simpson (October 24, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal USA Inc.'s hair straightening products caused a Missouri woman's uterine cancer, according to an Illinois federal court suit filed by a mass tort attorney who said she's preparing similar suits in the wake of a bombshell National Institute of Health study linking use of the products to uterine cancer....

