Carbon Cost Loss Won't Stop Red States' Climate Policy Fight

By Jess Krochtengel (October 25, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth and Fifth Circuits have shot down a boundary-pushing attempt by Republican attorneys general to challenge a greenhouse gas metric used by the Biden administration, but that defeat won't deter states from testing their ability to fight Biden environmental policies....

