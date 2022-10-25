Real Estate Rumors: AIDS Healthcare, WeWork, Ruane Cuniff

By Andrew McIntyre (October 25, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- AIDS Healthcare Foundation has inked a deal to lease 27,275 square feet in Queens, New York, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The 15-year lease deal is for space at 91-30 Van Wyck Expressway, which is owned by Werber Management, according to the report. Staples had formerly occupied the space, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS