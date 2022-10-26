Ga. Justices Won't Review Class Cert. In Atlanta BeltLine Case

By Kelcey Caulder (October 26, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia has declined to take on a case brought by an Atlanta condominium association and several property owners against the city and developers of its BeltLine for allegedly failing to compensate them after taking their land for one of the city's largest recreational trails....

