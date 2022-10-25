Supplier In TPC Explosion Case Objects To Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (October 25, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A chemical supplier for debtor TPC Group Inc. objected to the company's proposed Chapter 11 plan late Monday, saying it doesn't provide for the preservation of corporate records that are critical to the supplier's defense in multidistrict litigation over an explosion at one of TPC's Texas plants....

