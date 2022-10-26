2nd Circ. Upholds Default Against SUNY Students In IP Case

By Christine DeRosa (October 26, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has rejected a bid by three students at the State University of New York at Albany to beat a default loss in district court they blame on their former attorney, finding their failure to respond to a trademark infringement complaint appeared willful....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS