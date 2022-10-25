Court Limits Calif.'s Ability To Chase Costs At Battery Plant

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 25, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge handed a win to companies battling the state over the $136 million cleanup of a former battery recycling center near downtown Los Angeles, ruling that the area in which liability can be determined is much smaller than what the state asked for....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS