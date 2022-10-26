Texas Jury Says Mass. Tech Supplier Owes SynQor $6.5M

By Andrew Karpan (October 26, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- After a decadelong patent war, a federal jury in Marshall, Texas, found Wednesday that a Massachusetts company that makes power supply converters for tech companies like Cisco, Juniper and IBM owes at least $6.5 million to another Bay State rival for willfully infringing a patent, way less than the approximately $71 million the rival had asked for....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS