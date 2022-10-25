Ferrari Ducks Class Claims Of Hiding Alleged Brake Defect

By Bill Wichert (October 25, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Ferrari North America Inc. knocked down class claims alleging it concealed a purported brake defect in certain vehicles for years before issuing a safety recall, with a New Jersey federal judge finding Tuesday that a consumer failed to demonstrate the automaker had a duty to disclose the alleged problem....

