Boxing Judge Fights 'Baseless' Bribery Jab In Jake Paul Suit

By David Steele (October 25, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul not only defamed fight promoter Matchroom Boxing in a widely-seen YouTube video last month, but he also smeared the reputation of a respected boxing judge, according to that judge, who has asked to join Matchroom's lawsuit against Paul in New York federal court....

